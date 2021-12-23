 
Thursday December 23, 2021
Lahore

Hindu yatrees visit temple

December 23, 2021

LAHORE: Hindu yatrees from India performed their religious rites at Krishna Temple, Ravi Road, Wednesday. Special security arrangements were made by Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), local police and administration. They offered prayers for peace and prosperity in the region, paid thanks to the government and ETPB chairman for the excellent security arrangements.

