JUI-F far ahead in KP LG polls

ECP officials counting ballot papers after voting ended in KP local bodies polls. File photo

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) is leading in local elections in most of 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as per provisional results.

The Fazl-led party has won the slots of mayor in Peshawar, Kohat and Bannu. In total, the party is far ahead of rivals with 18 seats so far. The JUI-F is in the lead in the metropolitan city in Peshawar where its candidate Fayaz Ali has got over 62,388 votes.

JUIF’s Faridullah, Kalimullah, Tila Mohammad and Mohammad Haroon have won Mathral, Shah Alaml, Badaber and Pishtakhara tehsils in Peshawar. JUIF’s Irfan Durrani has won the Bannu city council and another candidate Masto Khan wins Wazir tehsil in Bannu district.

JUI-F’s Saddam Hussain has won Tank tehsil while Bahadur Khan has got Jandola tehsil in Tank district. As per the provisional results, Sher Zaman of the JUIF has been elected Kohat Tehsil Council Mayor.

Imran Mohammad of the JUIF has won the slot of Thall Tehsil Chairman in Hangu district. JUIF’s Bismillah Jan has won Baizai tehsil in Mohmand, Abdul Rauf wins Charsadda Tehsil Council and Hamza Asif has been elected Shabqadar Tehsil Chairman in Charsadda district.



JUI-F’s Mubarak Ahmad has won the slot of Rustam Tehsil Chairman, Mohammed Saeed Takhbhai Tehsil and Hamdullah Katlang Tehsil in Mardan district. Besides, the Fazl-led party’s Mohammad Rahim has won the slot of Tehsil Chairman in Topi in Swabi district.

Interestingly, the JUI-F could not win any seat in Dera Ismail Khan, the hometown of Maulana Fazlur Rehman. The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has won four of the five tehsils in Buner.

Rozi Khan has won from Daggar, Salar Jehan from Gagra, Sher Alam from Gadezai and Sharif Khan from Chagharzai. Attaullah Khan of the PTI has won Swabi Tehsil Council. Naveed Ahmad of the PTI has taken Lower Mohmand Tehsil Council.

As per the provisional results, Hafeezur Rehman of the PTI has won Hassankhel Tehsil in Peshawar. Besides, Junaid Rashid of the PTI has won Kakki Tehsil in Bannu, Sajid Iqbal Gambat Tehsil in Kohat and Araiz Khan Kulachi Tehsil in DIK.

Ishaq Khattak of the PTI has won Nowshera Tehsil Council and Kamran Raziq has been victorious in Jehangira Tehsil Council in Nowshera district.

Himayatullah Mayar of the ANP has won the slot of Mardan Tehsil Council Chairman and Bakhtawar Khan has taken tehsil council of Garhi Kaputa in Mardan district.

ANP’s Naseed Khan has won tehsil council of Mandan in Buner while Ghulam Haqqani has been elected to Razzar Tehsil in Swabi.

Arbab Umar Khan of the ANP has won Chamkani Tehsil Council in Peshawar and Ghayur Ali Khan has been elected to Pabbi Tehsil in Nowshera.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s candidate Adil Khan has won Lahor Tehsil in Swabi, Haroon Sikander and Qasim Shah have been elected to Khanpur and Ghazi tehsils in Haripur.

A number of candidates of other parties as well as independent contenders have also won different tehsils in 17 districts of the province. Some of the results are still awaited.

Elections to the City Councils of Dera Ismail Khan and Bakakhel in Bannu have been postponed. Polling in six stations in Peshawar City Counsil has been postponed owing to law and order.