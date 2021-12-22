JUI-F stages sit-in against ‘rigging’ in Nowshera LG polls

NOWSHERA: The workers and local activists of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) staged a protest sit-in against the alleged rigging and tampering of results in the recent local government elections in Shobra Chowk here on Tuesday.

JUIF district chief Qari Muhammad Islam, candidate for the slot of Nowshera Tehsil Council chairman Mufti hakim Ali Haqqani, Qari Riazullah, Maulana Abid Kamal, Qari Zahoor Ahmad and others were leading the protest demonstration.

The protesters blocked the Grand Trunk Road for traffic and chanted slogans against the government and Election Commission of Pakistan for their alleged partial role in the LG polls held on December 19 last.

The JUIF leaders alleged that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, district administration and ECP had stolen the mandate of their party and Ishaq Khattak, the son of Fedaral Minister Pervez Khattak, was made successful through rigging. “We will never accept this election and its results in Nowshera,” Qari Muhammad Islam said, adding that they would go to any extent for achieving their rights.

Mufti Hakim Ali Haqqani said that his party was in the lead position but the rigging and tampering in results defeated him. He said that they would continue their protest sit-in till acceptance of their demand.

Later, the police and district administration high-ups invited the JUIF leaders to talks but they rejected the offer and continued their protest. Long queues of vehicles could be seen on both sides of the road and the motorists faced greater hardships due to the sit-in.