Elon Musk weighs parenthood against AI boom, sparking public debate

Elon Musk’s recent post ignited an online debate over whether the love for children can never be replaced by the burgeoning human connection with AI.

The 54-year-old billionaire said in a recent post: “Having kids means you will do anything to ensure that they will live and are happy, for you love them more than your own life a thousand times over, and there is no chance that you will fall in love with an AI instead.”

Musk's remark claims that you shouldn't believe what you read in the media. He stated, “I spent every moment I could with them and, everyone who knows me knows this, for they see with my kids whenever they see me. “

The recent post sparked intriguing comments from users after he wrote: “That's a touching moment about parenthood. Though it’s interesting coming from someone who is famously absent from several of his kids' lives and has public feuds with others. Love for kids should probably include being present, not just tweeting them.”

The second user wrote, “Being a parent shapes and forgets you in ways you can never imagine. You give everything you can to help them thrive. However there comes a time with you holding their hand. Their love is essential.”

The post by the world’s most popular man was followed by intriguing comments and mixed reactions. While some people argue that their children are their utmost priority, others believe that one can believe in love many times-whether in person, online or with a persistent artificial intelligence.