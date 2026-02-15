Inside the moment King Charles put Prince William in his place for speaking against Andrew

It is no secret at this point that Prince William wants nothing to do with his uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, it appears there was even more of a ‘full-scale fire fight’ than previously thought.

His feelings towards his disgraced uncle have even been seen at work during the funeral of the Duchess of Kent, where the heir seemed to be responding in grunt and monosyllables anytime his uncle would even reach out for a chat.

But now, with the upcoming release of royal expert and author Russell Myers’ book William and Catherine a revelation has come out which states the future King wanted his father to manage his uncle with a firmer hand than previously thought, particularly by way of banishing him “before the rot set in”.

This is said to go as far back as the Newsnight interview, according to the author’s book.

In it he’s quoted a source saying, “the Prince of Wales was adamant the whole episode would never go away and, despite how others may have felt, there was absolutely no upside in Andrew being protected.”

All in all “his view was crystal clear, Andrew shouldn't be anywhere near the family under any circumstances, not by association, not at family functions, anywhere.”

This is considering the effect it had on the firm, even now because “every single time there was a new revelation, which no one knew when it was coming or what the next one would be, it was a stain on all of the family.”

That is not to say though the process was easy because as previously claimed it was a “full-scale firefight” because King Charles is said to have put his son “in his place” because it was as early as then that William advised him to remove Andrew from Christmas.