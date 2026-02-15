Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s leaves King Charles with no choice: ‘Its’ not business as usual’

With crisis once again looming over the British Royal Family’s head, a warning has been issued by an expert who feels King Charles should lean towards Queen Elizabeth’s plan of attack, now that all else seems to have failed.

For those unversed, the issue this time around relates to the second wave of the Epstein files and the financial and government leaks he’s accused of leaking to the convicted sex offender.

While its pertinent to mention that Andrew stands by his claim of no wrongdoing, the emails expose how often government information of that kind was shared.

It is precisely in light of this that the Sunday Times' Roya Nikkhah feels ideals like “business as usual” and “never complain, never explain” are not paths the King should go down now.

Reason being “their (Charles and William's) written statements issued within hours of each other on Monday, expressing 'profound' and 'deep concern' for Epstein's victims, have not quelled disquiet.”

Neither has the action of stripping Andrew's titles and relocating him to Norfolk “extinguished public revulsion.”

The only thing that will though, is hearing things directly from the monarch “in personal, spoken words, rather than Palace statements” which she made sure to point out.

In Ms Nikkhah’s view, “in times of national crisis, Queen Elizabeth understood speaking to us was a reassuring salve. It was a card she rarely played, but after the death of Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997 and as the Covid pandemic struck in in 2020, her televised addresses settled a rattled public.”

So this time around an address by the King, with “input from William” of course could “go a long way” she feels.