Winter Olympics 2026: Top contenders poised to win gold in Women’s Figure Skating

The figure skating buzz is ongoing as one of the most anticipated events of the Winter Olympics. Women’s singles figure skating begins in Milan-Cortina on Tuesday, February 17.

Moving forward with competitions expected to begin Tuesday, 30 women will take to the ice in Milan, all competing to secure a spot in the top 24 and qualification for the free skate. Among those 30 athletes, a few are expected to contend for gold.

Kaori Sakamato (Japan)

Kaori Sakamoto has dominated its women’s figure skating since the ISU’s ban of athletes in 2022. The 25-year-old from Kobe won three consecutive world championships from 2022 to 2024. She was the first Japanese woman to win three consecutive World titles since 1968.

Alysa Liu (United States)

Alysa Liu is the only woman to defeat Sakamoto at a world championship since 2022. The 20-year-old from Oakland, CA with her remarkable performance, secured the world title in her first season back on the ice. Liu has defied the odds, surging to a historic-world title as last spring she said, “ I never ever would have dreamed of becoming a world champion after coming back to the sport.”

Mone Chiba (Japan)

Japan has three contenders for gold in Milano-Cortina and 2025 bronze medalist and 2024 Four Continents champion Mone Chiba in second line. Chiba defeated world silver medalist Isabeau Levito and fellow countrywoman Ami Nakai. She was defeated three-times while securing the Finlandia Trophy. Chiba with excellent on-ice pressure and technical precision could challenge all skaters for a model.

Amber Glenn (United States)

Amber Glenn from Texas had a near-perfect 2024-25 competition season after winning the US title and every competition she entered to the world championships. Glenn landed a jump in the Olympic team last week, and became just the second American woman to land the jump at an Olympic Games. WIth her incredible performance, she could become the first US woman to win Olympic gold since 2022.

Adeliia Petrosian (AIN)

Petrosian entered Milano-Cortina with only hope for women’s gold after the nation’s skaters won the previous four women’s titles. The 18-year-old from Moscow has won three consecutive championships. She has not yet practiced in Milan but Petrotosian is capable of gold for February 14.

Amin Nakai ( Japan)

Ami is a dream contender for Olympic gold. The 17-year-old finished second behind Sakamoto at the most recent Japanese championships, and the one who has really impressed fans and fellow skaters. The young star heralds a three-time world championship.

Isabeau Levito (United States)

Isabeau Levito has been a staple for the US women since turning senior during the 2021-22 season. The 18-year-old had particular success from 2023 to 2024 winning the US national title in 2023. Her first Olympic berth takes her back to her mother’s native Milan. Her iconic Italians performances will be crowd pleasing.

Haein Lee (South Korea)

Haein Lee is an outsider for the podium but the skater could surprise fans in Milan. The 20-year-old landed a triple axel in training this week in Milan. She is hopeful to follow the footsteps of legendary South Korean skater, Yunna Kim, the 2010 Olympic champion.