California cop accused of using bogus 911 calls to reach ex-partner

A veteran California police officer is facing the loss of his badge after admitting he made fake 911 calls in a bid to get his ex-girlfriend to contact him again.

A state board, namely Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST), oversees police standards has recommended that Fresno police veteran Khammouane Kevin Thakham be decertified for the misconduct

Thakham, who did not attend a hearing on February 5, acknowledged in a letter that he made multiple bogus emergency calls in 2023.

"I take full responsibility for my actions in 2023," he wrote. "I violated department policy and state law, and I am deeply remorseful."

POST records show Thakham was a corporal in 2022 when he began a relationship with the unnamed woman. About a year later, in July 2023, she cut off contact with him.

Investigators say he then made false 911 reports of a disturbance at her home, where she lived with her young son.

According to records, Thakham admitted he believed that the police response would disrupt the household and prompt the woman to reach out to him for advice, possibly resuming their relationship.

The police department launched an internal investigation. In an October 2023 interview, Thakham admitted to making the false calls, records state.

He was suspended for 160 hours, demoted from corporal and placed under a ‘last chance’ agreement, which sets strict conditions for continued employment.

Thakham’s letter to the board cited a stressful period in his life, including caring for his ill mother.

The case now moves to the board’s commission for a formal hearing on March 4 and 5.