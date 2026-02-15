Royal expert shares update in Kate Middleton's relationship with Princess Eugenie, Beatrice

Prince Harry wants to reach out to his cousins Eugenie and Beatrice

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie have retained their royal titles despite their parents Sarah Ferguson and Andrew scandal.

They also attended the royal family Christmas celebrations last year, however, a royal expert has shared major update in the York sisters and Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s relationship.

According to the Radar Online, Richard Fitzwilliams has said the sisters "face an enormous challenge" balancing their public roles with the fallout from Sarah and Andrew’s association with Epstein.

Moreover, he said "Catherine will undoubtedly be wary, given the sensitivity of the situation."

Also, a royal insider has said, "William and Kate don't appear to be close to either of the sisters.

"Beatrice and Eugenie were invited to help host a Buckingham Palace garden party once a year, but there's no sign of them being considered taxpayer-funded working royals."

The insider close to Beatrice and Eugenie said recently, "They are aghast at what they have read in the latest files. They are mortified by the emails their mother sent to Epstein. It is so embarrassing for them."

The major update in the royals and Eugenie and Beatrice relationship has been disclosed amid claims Prince Harry wants to reach out to his cousins as their parents Sarah Ferguson and Andrew are going through crisis.

According to royal expert Duncan Larcombe, Harry is likely feeling particularly sympathetic towards them.

The expert said, "He'll be gutted for his cousins, there's no doubt about it."