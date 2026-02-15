AI film school trains Hollywood’s next generation of filmmakers

As artificial intelligence continues to transform the face of Hollywood, thousands of film professionals are being trained online by an AI-based film school to thrive in the new era of filmmaking. Curious Refuge, established in 2020, is a global AI-based film academy that is training students in 11 languages in 170 countries.

As film studios increasingly use AI-based tools and job losses become a concern for many, the academy is being viewed as a safety net and a platform for film professionals.

Hollywood’s AI film school

Michael Eng, a Hollywood visual effects veteran, turned to Curious Refuge after last year’s production slowdown left him sidelined. While scanning job listings, he noticed a growing demand for machine learning skills.

“I kind of just embraced it,” Eng said. “I jumped in.”

Curious Refuge says around 10,000 students have enrolled in its courses and workshops, with 95 per cent coming from entertainment and advertising backgrounds. The curriculum focuses on AI-assisted documentary filmmaking, narrative storytelling and advertising production.

The school’s co-founders, Caleb and Shelby Ward, launched AI-focused courses in 2023 as generative tools such as ChatGPT and Midjourney gained traction. The classes are conducted online with pre-recorded sessions, with weekly office hours and discussions conducted on Discord.

Curious Refuge also provides workshops to major studios, although the details are not made public due to non-disclosure agreements.

AI entertainment studio Promise acquired the academy in February last year. Promise President Jamie Byrne stated that the school is an important part of the talent pool as the competition for AI-savvy creatives is increasing.

The interest in AI continues to build despite the apprehension that the film and television industries have towards it. A study conducted in 2024 estimated that almost 120,000 jobs could be affected by generative AI in the film and television industries.

WME Head of Digital Strategy Chris Jacquemin said AI may lower financial barriers and enable a new generation of storytellers.

For Eng, the impact has been immediate. After completing training, he began securing AI-related work and now teaches an AI filmmaking class in Los Angeles.