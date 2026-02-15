Meghan Markle warns Prince Harry as royal family lands in 'biggest crises' since death of Princess Diana

Prince Harry wants to reach out to his cousins Princess Eugenie and Beatrice

Meghan Markle has seemingly issued a strong warning to her husband Prince Harry as the royal family has landed in crisis over Andrew scandal.

This has been claimed by royal expert Duncan Larcombe while speaking to the Mirror US.

He said, "There's no doubt the royal family are going through a crisis at the moment, one of the biggest crises they have had to face since the death of Princess Diana.

"Meghan will be aware of how upset Harry is by what's happened, and that it's a difficult time for the royal family.”

The royal expert continued, "But in a way she'll probably be pleased that Harry has stayed out of it, she'll be wary of guilt by association.”

“I'm sure she's telling him 'keep your head down, don't get involved, the royal family is in a crisis, don't drag us into this'," Duncan Larcombe added.

Warning from Meghan comes as Harry wants to reach out to his cousins Princess Eugenie and Beatrice amid their parents Sarah Ferguson and Andrew crisis.

Duncan said Prince Harry is likely feeling particularly sympathetic towards them.

The expert said, "He'll be gutted for his cousins, there's no doubt about it."

Duncan continued, "Beatrice and Eugenie are two of the few members of the royal family that have actually kept ties with him and haven't blocked him out of their social circles, so he'll be really feeling their pain."