Royal expert claims Meghan Markle is 'running out of friends'

Hollywood can’t stand Meghan Markle

A royal expert has claimed that Meghan Markle is ‘running out of friends’ in California and that “Hollywood can’t stand her.”

Appearing on the Sky News, per the Daily Express US, royal expert Kinsey Schofield claimed this after Meghan attended a high profile event recently.

The expert said, “Hollywood can’t stand her” after Meghan was spotted at the fifth annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Fundraising Gala in Los Angeles.

Schofield said: “Her running around town — alone — does not dispel rumors that Hollywood can’t stand her, and she's running out of friends.”

About Prince Harry, the royal expert said, “Harry has become the spare in his own marriage, and every time Meghan is beaming on the red carpet, for the evil press that makes her life so hard, according to Harry, we’re reminded of that.”

Previously, royal expert Charlotte Griffiths also talked about Meghan being quick to ditch.

Griffiths said: “I think she's a bit strategic with her friends and once she's finished with them, she casts them aside and forgets all about them, deletes their number and blocks their number in some cases.”

The fresh claims came days after Kim Kardashian, speaking on her sister Khloe's podcast, revealed they were told it was "totally cool to post" the images of the royal couple after they attended the 70th birthday bash of Kris.

Kim also revealed why the photos were deleted.

The insiders have claimed Kim is still ‘very angry’ at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as their drama overshadowed her mom Kris Jenner special birthday.