Will AI take your job after graduation? Here’s what research really says

As students prepare to enter university or graduate into a changing labour market, many are thinking of one thing: will artificial intelligence make it harder to find a job in the near future? Research on AI and employment trends shows a mixed picture on how it affects one’s career.

There are jobs that are being replaced by AI. However, experts say that the effects of AI on the job market depend on the industry and the skills that new graduates bring to the job market.

Will AI take over jobs?

Some economists say that the tasks most susceptible to being replaced by technology are those done by entry-level workers, which can be a problem for new graduates looking to secure their first job.

A 2025 study done by the Brookings Institution found that AI adoption in companies generally corresponds to company growth and job creation, not job destruction. The consulting firm McKinsey adds that many companies are still in the process of trying to figure out how to best use AI technology, which may require more skilled workers.

The difference here is that AI adoption in different sectors varies. The sector that has adopted AI technology the least so far is farming, while the sector that is rapidly adopting AI technology is the media and communications sector. Roles such as copywriting, storyboard illustration and visual effects are increasingly supported or replaced by generative AI systems.

Experts suggest students need to develop AI knowledge beyond its basic level until they achieve complete AI proficiency. That means understanding not just how AI works, but how to use it creatively and strategically in different professional contexts.

Researchers identify six essential skills which will remain important throughout the AI era: communication, adaptability, emotional intelligence, creativity, leadership and critical thinking. The human-centred skills preserve their value across various professional settings because they help individuals develop their technical skills.