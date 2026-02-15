Police dressed as Money Heist, Captain America raid mobile theft at Carnival

Rio police in 'Money Heist, Captain America, Batman, Jason Voorhees to raid Carnival phone thieves

Brazilian police have disguised themselves using fancy dress to blend in as Carnival-goers to target phone thieves in Rio de Janeiro.

Last Sunday, officers dressed as "Ghostbusters" characters caught a woman with cellphones stolen in downtown Sao Paulo.

Police dressed as Money Heist, Captain America raid mobile theft at Carnival

Brazil's Civil Police said the undercover officers donned masks depicting Captain America, Batman and Jason Voorhees from Friday February 13th, among others, to nab a pair in the act.

The two people were arrested after a woman was spotted by a drone grabbing a phone from someone attending Rio's famed Carnival before passing it to her alleged male accomplice.

The festival, began on Friday and runs until next Saturday, attracts millions of visitors and locals each year to its street parties and parades - but there is often a spike in petty crime.

Five stolen phones were recovered during the operation in the Santa Teresa neighbourhood and will be returned to their owners, the Civil Police said.

Footage it published showed officers, still in their masks, leading the two suspect away and into a waiting police car. Among the disguises was the red overalls and mask from the Spanish Netflix show Money Heist.

Officers dressed as 'Ghostbusters' characters caught a woman with cellphones stolen in downtown Sao Paulo

Police said the two seen being detained in the footage had 30 criminal records between them, and that the woman pretended to be pregnant to avoid arrest.

The officials added that the arrests form part of Operation Tracking, a state initiative aimed at tacking the theft and resale of mobile phones, which has led to more than 13,000 devices being located and approximately 4,400 being returned.

It is not the first time Latin American officers have used fancy dress while apprehending suspected criminals.

Peruvian police often use the tactics, disguising their agents in elaborate costumes on occasions such as Valentine's Day, Halloween and Christmas.

In November last year, officers found suspected cocaine in a trick-or-treat bucket whilst dressed as Spider-Man.

An agent dressed as a teddy bear pounced on a suspected drug dealer during a Valentine's Day operation earlier the same year.

Raids have also been carried out dressed as the Grinch, a capybara and various other Marvel superheroes.

That wasn't the first time Brazilian police officers wearing costumes have sought to mingle with the crowds during festivities to catch wrongdoers.