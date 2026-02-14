Bunnie Xo shares raw confession after year-long IVF struggle

Bunnie Xo is getting honest about her journey to welcome her kids with husband Jelly Roll.

The podcast host, who is a step-mother to Jelly Roll's two kids, daughter Bailee Ann, 17, and son Noah Buddy, 9, whom he shares with a previous partner, opened up about her IVF journey, sharing that it is "one of the hardest things I've ever had to go through."

Bunnie Xo, whose real name is Alisa DeFord, has been trying to have a baby for more than a year, as she shares her journey with People. Bunnie Xo believes she is the voice of other women going through the same phase in life.

She began, "I don't know if it's that I did or if I didn't choose it, but I think before we come here, we choose our life path, and we yearn for the pain that we go through.

"And I genuinely think that having those abortions when I was younger [and] the journey that I'm going on now with IVF [is] God's putting me through this again, so that I can be a voice for those women who are going through this process."

Bunnie Xo added, "And there are women out there that are doing 10 to 15 egg retrievals. They are freaking warriors. My hat goes off to these women, and they're just such a cool community.

"So God is... Everything happens for a reason. It always comes around full circle."