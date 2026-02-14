Travis Kelce's mom Donna Kelce breaks silence on his retirement plans
The proud mom shared her motherly advice
Donna Kelce is always there to support her kids' decisions.
The mom of Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce, recently addressed the speculation that Travis is bidding farewell to his NFL future after his 13th season in the league.
In a recent chat with TMZ, Donna is articulating her thoughts on whether Travis should retire from the league or return for another season, along with her motherly advice.
"I just want him to do what he feels comfortable doing," Donna declared.
The proud mom continued in a video shared by the outlet, "He's gotta talk to people in his life to decide what he wants to do."
"So I’m not sure. We’ll see what happens!" she
Travis Kelce's NFL retirement rumors began before the 2025-2026 season kicked off, as his two-year extension expires in March.
However, Travis has not revealed his plans so far, but pointed at the key factors that will affect his decision.
He told Tony Gonzalez in January, "You know, that's a good question, man. I think I'm still searching for those answers... The way this one ended with a sour taste in my mouth."
"I feel motivated, but I got to make the right decision for me."
