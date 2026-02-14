Why Halle Berry wasn't ready for marriage after Van Hunt popped question? Source

Following the end of Halle Berry’s third marriage, the idea of getting married again never crossed her mind.

The Catwoman star confirmed her engagement to her partner of five years, Van Hunt, earlier in February, however, a source told People that Berry "never thought she'd get married again."

When Hunt proposed to Berry, it was "unexpected" for her.

"After Van proposed, Halle needed a few months to get comfortable with the idea of getting married again," the tipster shared.

As the actress "really enjoys their relationship as it is."

The insider continued, "She loves him so much, though, and he makes her incredibly happy. She feels very fortunate. She's excited to be engaged."

The source further shared some insights into Berry and Hunt's wedding plans, sharing that "it will be a small, meaningful wedding with their closest friends and family."

However, the pair has not announced any date yet.

For those unversed, Berry's marriage to Hunt is going to be her fourth.

She also shares 12-year-old son Maceo with her third ex-husband, Olivier Martinez.

Berry also welcomed daughter Nahla Ariela Aubry, 17, with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry.