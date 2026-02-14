James Van Der Beek loved ones breaks silence after fundraiser hits $2.2M

James Van Der Beek's family and friends have expressed gratitude for showing support to the actor's wife, Kimberly, and their six children.

Just a few hours after the Dawson's Creek actor's death, his close family friends organized a GoFundMe page to collect donations to facilitate James' wife and kids to "cover essential living expenses, pay bills, and support the children’s education."

And within 48 hours of the appeal, over $2.2 million was raised by the fundraiser.

The organizers released a statement on behalf of James' family and shared an update.

The statement read on the fundraising page, "Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for showing up for James and his beautiful family. Your kindness has meant more than we can put into words. In the middle of deep grief, your support has been a light."

"It reminds us that love is real, that community is strong, and that James’s spirit continues to bring people together."

Updating on how James' family is doing after the devastating loss, the statement continued, "Right now, the family is taking time to mourn and be with one another. We kindly ask members of the media and the public to give them space and privacy as they walk through this painful season. Your respect and understanding will give them the room they need to heal."

The fundraiser further asked to "keep James’s wife and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers" and expressed gratitude for "honoring his life with compassion, generosity, and love."

For those unversed, James passed away on February 11 after a battle with colon cancer.