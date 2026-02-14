How Jennifer Aniston's 57th birthday went with boyfriend Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston says birthday felt more meaningful with boyfriend Jim Curtis.

The Friends star marked her 57th birthday with her hypnotherapist boyfriend recently, which a source described as intimate and emotionally significant for the actor.

"Jen celebrated with a birthday dinner with Jim. It was low-key and just a nice evening,” the source told People of the February 11 celebration and dinner spent with Curtis, who has been linked to Aniston since mid-2025.

“She always celebrates her birthday. For her, it's about being grateful for another year. She's had an amazing year. She feels very happy. She's in a great place right now. Spending her birthday with Jim made it even more meaningful."

Curtis also acknowledged the occasion publicly on Instagram, sharing loving photos of the pair on a boat, including one showing them laughing together and another capturing a kiss.

Romance rumours first emerged in July 2025 when the couple was spotted vacationing in Mallorca alongside friends, including Jason Bateman, Amanda Anka, and Amy Schumer. They later confirmed their relationship publicly in November when Aniston shared a birthday tribute to Curtis.

Curtis recently discussed their relationship during an appearance on the Today show, explaining they were introduced through mutual friends and gradually grew closer. “We found out that we had mutual friends and we started to just chat,” Curtis said, later adding that they’ve been together for “almost close to a year.”