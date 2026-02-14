Michelle Obama gets candid about spontaneous decision at piercings tattoo

Michelle Obama recently spilled she got 10 new ear piercings at once.

Speaking on her podcast with her brother, Craig Robinson, the former first lady revealed that she had been thinking about getting piercings for years but had never acted on it until now.

“I have always thought about getting some extra piercings in my ear and just never got around to it,” she shared on her podcast IMO.

Obama admitted she originally planned to get just a few additional piercings, but got caught up in the moment while at the studio.

Inspired by modern stacked ear trends, which she described as looking like “a constellation with twinkles,” she ended up directing the piercer to keep adding more.

Robinson joked that he immediately noticed the new jewelry, while her husband, Barack Obama, took a few days to realise the change. Obama laughed that he only spotted them after about 72 hours, teasing that she clearly hadn’t been hiding them.

The revelation comes as Obama continues promoting her book The Look, while also speaking more openly about her personal style evolution since leaving the White House.

In a previous interview with People, she described her shift toward braids and more experimental looks as a form of freedom, explaining that public expectations once shaped how she presented herself.