Asad Qaiser, Shahram Tarakai blamed for PTI defeat in Swabi

SWABI: Mohammad Younas, a former naib nazim of Topi tehsil and erstwhile Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, said on Tuesday there would be more humiliating defeats in the coming years as long as two families in the district continued to dominate the affairs of the ruling party.
Talking to the mediapersons, he said losing the three tehsil chairman slots would certainly have a domino effect, pointing out that PTI had swept the entire district in the 2018 general election.
The Tarakai family and the family of Asad Qaiser, speaker of the National Assembly, have made the party hostage and did not allow competent PTI leaders to come forward.
Shahram Khan Tarakai, provincial minister for elementary education, his father Liaqat Khan Tarakai is senator, Shahram’s uncle Usman Khan Tarakai is MNA and Mohammad Ali Tarakai is MPA while Biland Iqbal, who is also Shahram’s uncle contested the election for the tehsil chairman slot but tasted a shameful defeat, he said. Elaborating on his point, he said Asad Qaiser is speaker of the National Assembly, his brother Aqibullah Khan is MPA and their relative Attaullah Khan has been elected as chairman of Swabi tehsil.
“The leaders should serve the party, and should not use it for their own purposes,” he said, adding this was a big problem and dilemma here in the district faced by the PTI, demanding that the party central leadership should take notice of it.
