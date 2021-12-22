School Milk Programme launched

LAHORE: “School Milk Programme” for students of 90 public sector schools adopted by University of Education Lahore under Public School Support Programme (PSSP) was formally launched here on Tuesday.

Punjab Minister of Higher Education Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz was the chief guest on the occasion while Punjab Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak, University of Education VC Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, MD FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Ltd (FCEPL) Ali Ahmed Khan and others also spoke at the launch ceremony. Speaking on the occasion Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha said that the “School Milk Programme” was launched as per the vision of the Prime Minister who was very much concern about the problems of malnutrition in children. Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz said that malnutrition was a global issue. He highlighted the role of private sector organisations and philanthropists to continue such programme saying keeping in view ever growing population and financial constraints the govt alone could address the issue of malnutrition.

The minister Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak and others also spoke on the occasion. In the end an MoU was also signed among the University of Education, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences and FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Ltd under which a research study would also be conducted vis-à-vis the “School Milk Programme”.