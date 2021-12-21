Man arrested with counterfeit books

LAHORE:Data Darbar police have recovered hundreds of counterfeit books and counterfeit equipment in a raid and arrested a man.

Accused Mubashar was arrested on the complaint of a publishing house manager of Urdu Bazaar, Amir Rasheed, who told the police that his company was registered, but the accused was printing and binding books using the name of his company. Material in the books is incorrect and has been written without any research due to which name and reputation of the company is damaging, the manager told the police. He told the police the location where the accused prepared books. The police raided an area in Mela Ram and arrested the accused after registering a case. The accused told the police that one Chacha Ashfaq was also involved in forgery.

electrocuted: A 12-year-old girl Amna Mushtaq, a resident of Chungi Amr Sadhu, was electrocuted to death after she touched high voltage wires accidently in the Factory Area police limits on Monday. She was shifted to a hospital but could not survive.