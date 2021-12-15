Master plan review commission meets

Islamabad : A meeting of the Islamabad Master Plan Review Commission was held on Tuesday.
It was decided at the meeting that the Master Plan Review Commission would work on building by-laws for Zone 4D of Islamabad with the objective of promoting high rise vertical development in Islamabad and ensuring protection of green areas. It was decided that the commission will give its proposals to reduce the current housing foot print in Zone Four from 55 feet to 20 to 25 per cent. Similarly, in the light of the decision of the Federal Cabinet in August 2021, the Commission will give suggestions for implementation and enforcement of building by laws for regulating illegal housing societies and constructions in suburbs of city.
