AI-powered educational programme launched

Islamabad : Knowledge Platform, a leading ed-tech venture serving over 300,000 students and over 1,000 schools nationwide, has launched the ‘Parhai Buddy’, the country’s first Artificial Intelligence-powered learning coach.

According to Knowledge Platform founder and CEO Mahboob Mahmood, the system is based on the principle of student-centric learning and enables the learner to travel along a personal learning pathway to master concepts and progress rapidly.

“The Parhai Buddy’ has been initially launched for grades 6-10 Mathematics, General Science, Biology, Chemistry and Physics. Later, English language learning will be added. It has been launched on Learn Smart Pakistan’s website, where learners can register themselves to improve their skills by as little as 15 minutes of AI-driven online learning each day,” he told reporters.

Mahmood said the ‘Parhai Buddy’ set a learner on his or her journey by taking a short diagnostic test and generating a customised learning pathway.

He said evaluating the learner’s performance based on his or her performance and the performance of other learners, the ‘Parhai Buddy’ recommended skills-based videos, games and tests.

"The learner’s pathway is continually adapted as he or she engages further, and new strengths and weaknesses emerge."