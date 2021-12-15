Sindh chases urea black marketers

KARACHI: Sindh government, taking notice of shortage of urea fertilizer and its sale in black market, has directed the province’s DG Agriculture and all deputy commissioners (DCs) to take action against black marketers, a statement said on Tuesday.

Manzoor Hussain Wassan, agriculture adviser to Sindh chief minister, said this while taking notice of shortage of urea in the province. He said the DG Agriculture and all the DCs have been directed to take action against those who sell urea fertilizer in black. “Strict legal action will be taken against those officers who do not take action in this regard,” he added.

Wassan said they had established emergency cells in all districts of Sindh and operations were being carried out on daily basis. According to him, Sindh has taken action against 46 dealers with a fine of Rs774,500.

Meanwhile, the advisor also held the center responsible for the shortage saying that Sindh hadn’t received its due share of fertilizer by the federation.

Sindh needs 4.6 million urea bags for wheat crop on 1.2 million hectares.

Percentage quota is being given, 88 percent wheat has been planted in Sindh, urea fertilizer companies have also been issued instructions that if Sindh's urea is sent to Punjab, strict action will be taken, he added.

He feared that productivity of crop would be compromised if urea fertilizer isn’t given to wheat crop on time.