Weakening institutions

The current decline and deterioration of society is an unfortunate indication that the country’s religious, social and educational institutions are failing. For instance, we are witnessing extremism and sectarianism in the country like never before. Even social justice seems to be a myth. Meritocracy and fair play are no longer a reality. How then can those in power avoid a reactive and destructive response from those who suffer as a result of these trends?

Today, political differences have turned into mindless antagonism, making the entire political culture rot to its core. Religion is used for political gains – a trend that is wreaking havoc in society. Educational institutions seem to be creating a young population that is depressed and ill-equipped for the job market. Instead of living in denial of these changes, we must focus on self-assessment to see what we can do to uplift all these institutions that were supposed to foster a sound and stable society. This is the only way forward for people, or else we will be forever stuck in the rut.

Sajjad Khattak

Attock