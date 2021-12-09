Blatant whitewashing

The prime minister announced to confer Malik Adnan with the Tamgha e Shujaat for trying to save the Sri Lankan factory manager who was lynched in Sialkot. While Adnan does represent a faint glimmer of hope that humanity still exists in this country, celebrating this in an event still feels unsettling – as though we were trying too hard to wash away the dark stains of embarrassment. People are fully responsible for filtering their emotions and desires, and acting on the basis of reason. They cannot be excused for committing heinous crimes such as rape and murder. The only way to wash away this stain is by punishing the murderers.
Mariam Khan
Lahore
This refers to the editorial ‘Covid audit’ . It discusses that the auditor general’s report on the Covid-19...
This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the terrible state of the road that connects Rawat to the Dhan...
It seems as though people have become extremely intolerant and ignorant these days. Our society seems to be fast...
At the risk of beating the old drum, I say that our political parties are only interested in playing blame games. They...
Women can contribute significantly in all areas of the country’s growth, but this is only possible if they are given...
The morbid lynching of a Sri Lankan citizen has appalled everyone. However, this vicious killing is not the first of...