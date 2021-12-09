Blatant whitewashing

The prime minister announced to confer Malik Adnan with the Tamgha e Shujaat for trying to save the Sri Lankan factory manager who was lynched in Sialkot. While Adnan does represent a faint glimmer of hope that humanity still exists in this country, celebrating this in an event still feels unsettling – as though we were trying too hard to wash away the dark stains of embarrassment. People are fully responsible for filtering their emotions and desires, and acting on the basis of reason. They cannot be excused for committing heinous crimes such as rape and murder. The only way to wash away this stain is by punishing the murderers.

Mariam Khan

Lahore