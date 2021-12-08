Recurring nightmare

This refers to the letter ‘Wages of sin’ by Abdul Hafeez Korai (December 6). The writer’s observation that the government's compromise with the TLP has fanned extremism is on the mark. The statements of Defence Minister Pervez Khattak regarding the incident were shocking. He claimed that “Murders take place” and that “emotions run high” in youngsters. Such comments, when made by a state minister, become a part of the larger narrative and serve only to embolden mischief-makers.

It is horrific to know that according to eyewitnesses, the victim had removed a poster simply because the building was about to be cleaned. Unfortunately, such incidents are rising by the day, and by the time victims are proven innocent, it is too late. The government and all religious authorities should play their part in ensuring justice for the victim, and making sure that such a crime never recurs in Pakistan.

Mujeeb Ali Samo

Larkana