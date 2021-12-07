In the dark

Educated women guarantee an educated and enlightened generation. Truly, Pakistan cannot prosper unless women, who comprise almost half the population, are given their due rights. These rights include – but are not limited to – the right of education and the right to choose their partners and jobs. However, Pakistan is yet to recognise the importance of giving women their rights.

Article 25-A of the constitution guarantees every citizen the right to education, yet women from rural areas, for example those of Sindh, are deprived of their basic and fundamental right. Without education, how can women progress in society? The government must take action to provide education to these women. It should also recruit more women as teachers and officers. Seeing women in places of power and in schools, people will be encouraged to send their daughters to school as well.

Farooque Hyder Bangwar

Kandhkot