Silver lining

Pakistan is a beautiful country. Many foreigners come to visit its scenic spots. These include the Hunza Valley, Skardu and the many ancient sites throughout the country. In November, Akcent, a Romanian singer, visited Hunza. He called the place “paradise on earth”.

In order to further tourism, the government announced that the Skardu Airport would start operating as an international airport. The airport was revamped for this purpose and became operational on December 2. This step should be appreciated as it brings hope that the tourism industry will flourish.

Muhammad Umer Siddique Rana

Toba Tek Singh