PM to inaugurate Karachi Green Line BRT service on 10th: Asad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will perform the ground-breaking of the Green Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project for Karachi on December 10.
"PM Imran Khan will inaugurate Karachi's first modern transport system [...], on the 10th of December," Umar wrote on Twitter. Last Sunday, the planning minister had claimed that the long-awaited BRT project would be ready for trial operations in Karachi in the “next 10 days”.
Following the trial operations of around two weeks, the Green Line bus service will start its commercial operations from December 25, he had said. Later in the day, Umar, while addressing a PTI workers’ convention in Karachi, said that the PTI-led government will resolve Karachi’s transport issues as he announced that PM Khan will inaugurate the project in Karachi in two weeks.
“PM Imran Khan is coming [to Karachi] to solve the transportation issues of the citizens of Karachi,” he said. He said that “Karachi’s journey towards development has started”.
The Green Line BRT project had started back in 2016 by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who had aimed to complete the project within one year. However, due to various reasons, the project remained incomplete.
