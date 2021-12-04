Learning from neighbours

China once had a weaker economy than it does now. It was agricultural and not many had foreseen it would become a leading economic power. According to the World Bank, China has had a growth rate of around 10 percent per year for thirty years. In 2006, China surpassed Japan as the largest holder of foreign exchange reserves. China has achieved such significant growth despite having a huge population.
If Pakistan hopes to achieve similar growth, it must first control corruption. Second, it must shut down all costly and inefficient. The government can learn much from China and its economic policies.
Abu Bakar Usman
Islamabad
