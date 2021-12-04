Prayers for rain offered

LAHORE:Namaz-e-Istasqa was offered for blessed rain at 11am here at Agriculture House on Friday. Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jehania Gardezi, Dr Anjam Ali, Dr M Aslam, Ch Munir besides other officers and officials participated in the special prayer.
Provincial Minister for Agriculture while talking to media representatives said that Namaz-e-Istasqa has been offered in all the divisional, district, tehsil and central offices of Punjab Agriculture Dept due to growing ratio of smog and dry weather.
