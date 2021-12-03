Corrigendum

ISLAMABAD: The report that appeared on Thursday in The News on an inside page with regard to Parliamentary Committee on National Security meeting slated for Dec 6 (Monday) carried some factual errors.

Speaker NA Asad Qaisar has summoned the meeting. The part of report where it was indicated that COAS & DG ISI will brief the committee on national security was based on assumption hence not true. The error is regretted. —Muhammad Saleh Zaafir