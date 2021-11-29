Representation?

Residents of Langer, Jhelum lack many basic facilities. There are about 2,000 residents in the town, but, unfortunately, there is no fresh water to drink and roads are in a decrepit condition. There is not even a university in the tehsil, Pind Dadan Khan. Interestingly, Minister of Information and Broadcasting of Pakistan Fawad Chaudhry hails from the same region. The town falls in his constituency. He speaks a lot about government issues but he does not even bother to speak about the backwardness of his constituency in the National Assembly. The government should provide residents of the region basic facilities. Fawad Chaudhry should also take up this issue in the National Assembly.

Raheel Khan

Langer