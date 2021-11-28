Top secret

This refers to the article ‘All glam, no dam’ (November 27) by Salaar Khan. The writer has adroitly discussed the matter of accountability of the Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams fund. Before coming to power, the PTI government has consistently criticised previous regimes being corrupt on all fronts. However, despite the PTI’s accusations that the PML-N regime had opted for expensive thermal and other projects for personal gains, the PML-N government was quite successful in markedly reducing electricity loadshedding. The sitting government has done nothing to the effect in its three years.

The PTI-led government and the former chief justice of Pakistan sought help from people to construct the aforementioned dams as the estimated costs were in billions. People were more then willing to donate. Now, as the writer points out, the incumbent government must share the current progress on these projects, since they are of great importance to Pakistan.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad