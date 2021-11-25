Three arrested as Mardan police solve trader’s blind murder

MARDAN: A blind murder case of a furniture trader was solved here on Wednesday as the district police arrested three prime accused in the case. Speaking at a press conference, District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Khan said that after three murders, including that of a furniture trader Ibrahim, an investigation team was constituted, led SP investigation and comprising several officers.

Ibrahim had been shot dead in Saranjam Market at Baghdada and the case was later registered at the City Police Station. Dr Zahid said that the team, while investigating the case from different angles, arrested Irfan, Muhammad Shahab, residents of Lundkhwar, and Saddam, resident of Par Hoti and they also confessed to their crime.

“Discussing the reasons behind the murder, they said that they suspected Ibrahim of passing on information to security agencies against Saddam’s brother Ilyas, who is imprisoned at an internment centre now. This is why, all the three planned to kill Ibrahim,” the DPO said.

He said the police also recovered the weapons of the murder, ie one Kalashnikov, two pistols, and a motorcycle used in the crime. In a separate raid, the police also arrested one Sher Ali, nominated in the double murder case of two women and also recovered a rifle used in the killings.