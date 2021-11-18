Breaking stalemate

This refers to the article ‘Challenges faced by the PTI’ (November 14). The writer has brilliantly illustrated the challenges that the government is facing. The PTI-led coalition government has been under great threats in several arenas.
The question is: what should it do? It can consider the following measures to come out of the current crisis. First of all, the government must make its bond with its allies stronger so that they will help the government in legislation. Second, it is true that the IMF bailout is the need of the hour. However, the ruling party should make a stronger negotiation team to talk to the IMF because the government has already accepted many conditions which have resulted in greater inflation in the country. After receiving a bailout, the inflation and the pressure on the rupee will reduce. Third, for making its stance on rigging clearer, the government should make an immediate inquiry into the Daska polls and punish the guilty. Lastly, the government must strengthen and advise the district management to control prices as soon as possible. It is the need of the hour to do so, otherwise the PTI coalition will suffer.
Zohaib Ahmed
Hub
