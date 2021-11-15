NCOC to relax Covid protocols

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday announced that it would relax the COVID-19 protocols in cities with "excellent vaccination progress."

According to a notification issued in this regard, the decision was taken during the NCOC's session on November 12, 2021. The meeting reviewed the disease situation in the country and the full vaccination status of different cities.

To encourage and incentivise cities with excellent vaccination progress, the forum decided that it would allow relaxations in the non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) so that life could return to normal, the statement said.

Accordingly, the basis of NPIs for cities have been decided as per the following vaccination progress: According to this criterion, cities — where the COVID-19 protocols will be relaxed — include Narowal, Jehlum, Mandi Bahauddin, Peshawar, Bhimber, Bagh, Mirpur, Skardu, Gilgit, Ghizer and Islamabad.

Cities that fall into this category include Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Sialkot, Mianwali,

Kallar Kahar, Hafizabad, Rahim Yar Khan, Karachi, Chitral, Charsadda, Balakot, Jehlum Valley, Rawalakot, Muzaffarabad, Neelum, Hunza and Kharmang Valley.

All other cities of the country fall into this category. Per the NCOC, the NPIs will remain effective from November 16 to November 30, while a review will be carried out by the forum NCOC on November 29.