Merely a pawn

One fears that as a result of the mediocrity of our leaders, Pakistan will continue to play in the hands of superpowers. Only nations that are committed to the wellbeing of their people and do not adopt proxy gimmicks for others are respected in the international community. One is disturbed by the blunders that Pakistan is making by holding secret talks with the TTP – while our security challenges stare us in our faces. By not engaging all stakeholders in a transparent manner and letting rumours spread, the leadership of the country is playing with the lives and future of the people. It’s time to create a national consensus on vital issues and not let Pakistan become a pawn in games it has no stakes in.
Ali Ashraf Khan
Karachi
