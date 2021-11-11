UK HC, EU envoy meet COAS

RAWALPINDI: The British High Commissioner, Christian Turner, called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ on Wednesday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including the recent developments in Afghanistan were discussed. The COAS said that Pakistan values UK’s role in global and regional affairs and we look forward to enhancing our bilateral relationship. He reiterated the need for global convergence on Afghanistan for avoiding humanitarian crisis and coordinated efforts for economic uplift of Afghan people. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, efforts for regional stability and pledged to play their role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Meanwhile, Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan values its relations with the EU countries and earnestly looks forward to enhancing mutually beneficial multi-domain ties based on common interests.

The COAS was talking to Mrs Androulla Kaminara, Ambassador of the European Union (EU), who called on him on Wednesday. During the meeting, matters of mutual interests, regional security, including the current situation of Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation with the EU were discussed, the ISPR said in a statement. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, efforts for regional stability and pledged to play their role for further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.