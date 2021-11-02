KMU-IDS students win

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Medical University - Institute of Dental Sciences Kohat (KMU-IDS) bagged the first position in a quiz competition across Pakistan. The Pakistan Prosthetics Association and Pakistan Association of Dental Research had organized the international conference at a local hotel in Lahore. A large number of dental doctors, experts and students from abroad and across the country participated in the conference. The students were awarded a cash prize of Rs30,000.