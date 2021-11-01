High quality municipal services being ensured to people: minister

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Local Government and Community Development Department Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed has said provision of high-quality municipal services is being ensured to the citizens following the vision of the prime minister and Punjab chief minister.

Transparency in development projects and provision of facilities to the people at their doorstep are the top priorities of the Punjab government, said Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed during a meeting with a delegation of PTI here on Sunday.

The delegation was led by Sabir Subhani. Waqas Amjad, Zeeshan Siddiqui and other office-bearers of the PTI were also present. The minister said that instructions had been issued to further speed up development work on various schemes being carried out by the Local Government Department.

All legal requirements are being fulfilled for procurement and an effective monitoring mechanism has also been developed in this regard. He stated that in the first phase of the Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme, development projects were being carried out in Sialkot and Sahiwal at a cost of Rs44 billion. Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Muzaffargarh, Rahimyar Khan, DG Khan, Bahawalpur and Multan will be included in the second phase of the same programme.

He said that work was being carried out for providing municipal infrastructure, including water supply, sewerage, solid waste management, public parks and streetlights in 16 cities at a cost of Rs34 billion. He said that development projects had been designed in accordance with the international studies.