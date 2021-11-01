Disruption of services: NBP system still not restored after cyberattack

KARACHI: The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) is yet to restore its banking system after it collapsed following a cyberattack on Saturday by an unknown source which could cause delays in the salaries of public servants and government employees among other issues.
According to the NBP sources privy to the development, the banking system conceded a malware attack and has collapsed ever since. A team of technical experts is trying to resolve the matter but has not succeeded so far, the sources added.
Among other things to suffer due to the hiccup in the system, are the tax collections and pensions being paid. Since it is a national bank, the system is down countrywide and its services are suspended everywhere, said the sources. The NBP on Saturday reported a cyberattack that is being investigated, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) confirmed, adding no financial loss or data breach has been observed.
The central bank further clarified that no other bank had reported such incident. “NBP has reported a cybersecurity-related incident which is being investigated. NBP has not observed any data breach or financial loss,” the central bank announced on its official Twitter handle. The SBP is monitoring the situation closely to ensure safety of the banking system, it added.
