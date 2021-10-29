40 PU students rusticated after clash

LAHORE: Members of two student groups got into a scuffle at Punjab University (PU) again on Thursday while the university administration rusticated 40 students and moved an application for registration of cases against these students.

The students rusticated were identified through CCTV footage. On Thursday the scuffle, in continuity of Wednesday evening’s clash, took place outside the Geology Department. In Wednesday clash the students also damaged the university property and thrashed each other with batons and also pelted stones on each other.

On Thursday evening, PU Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan while addressing an emergency press conference said that some miscreants wanted to spoil the university’s peaceful environment which would not be tolerated. He added no one would be allowed to spoil the educational environment for 47,000 on-campus students.

Dr Khalid Khan said that the matter had also been referred to the disciplinary committee. He said Punjab University was providing all possible facilities to the students and had not increased the tuition fees since 2002. Replying to a question, the PU registrar said that the parents of the suspended students had also been informed in this regard.