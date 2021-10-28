LWMC sacks 198 absent workers

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Wednesday sacked 198 employees who were absent in the company’s record for a long time.

LWMC officials said 198 laid-off employees were absent from their duty for a long time. They said these employees were posted at different posts in different towns of the city. LWMC CEO Rafia Haider said the ghost employees were damaging national treasury and hindering service

delivery.

All officers and employees should avoid unauthorised leaves otherwise they will be dismissed from service due to continuous absence, she said. The best service delivery can only be achieved with 100pc attendance, she said and added that people were requested to inform the company if cleaning staff does not reach their area. Citizens can always dial LWMC helpline 1139 or can use Clean Lahore mobile application, she said.