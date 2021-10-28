Engro to set up first hybrid RE park to power industry

KARACHI: Engro Energy Limited (EEL) in collaboration with Sindh government would set up a renewable energy (RE) park at Jhimpir to power industry at Port-Qasim and Dhabeji, starting with a supply of 400MW by early 2024, a statement said on Wednesday.

Under the terms of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Engro would be responsible for building the first hybrid solar photovoltaic and wind park, whereas Sindh Transmission & Dispatch Company (STDC), and Directorate of Alternate Energy (DAE) would be responsible for laying the transmission network and facilitate the provision of required land for the project, respectively.

The signing of MoU jointly spearheaded by the government of Sindh was witnessed by Provincial Minister for Energy, Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh, Ghias Khan, President Engro Corporation, Ahsan Zafar Syed, CEO Engro Energy, Muhammad Saleem Shaikh, CEO STDC, and other leadership members.

The MoU was signed by Shahab Qader, CEO Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited (EPQL), Imtiaz Ali Shah, Director DAE, and Muhammad Saleem Shaikh, CEO STDC.

The initiative is expected to not only reduce the electricity cost of industrial consumers but also help the government deliver on its commitment of increasing share of renewable energy in the energy mix to 30 percent by 2030, according to the statement.

Addressing the signing ceremont, Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah pledged complete support for this Renewable Energy Park.

“The people’s government has always strived to work on meaningful projects that benefit the common people and the industry, the chief minister said.

“Our robust energy-focused plans, including this venture are expected to deliver tremendous socio-economic benefits by elevating the stature of the Sindh Province as the industrial and renewable energy hub of Pakistan.”

Sindh’s Provincial Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh appreciated Engro’s trust in the efforts of the government of Sindh for creating a business-friendly environment and said that.

“We are striving to turn Sindh into an energy-abundant province using our indigenous and natural resources,” Shaikh said.

“…the government of Sindh is focused on developing its renewable energy resources to provide low-cost energy to our industries.”

President of Engro Corporation, Ghias Khan thanked Sindh government for its generous support and highlighted the benefits of the project.

“Engro has always maintained that we aim to solve some of the most pressing issues of Pakistan and our communities,” Khan said.

“The construction of this renewable energy park is testament to this vision, which will bring up to 20 percent reduction in electricity cost of industrial consumers, stimulate industrial growth in the country and increase the competitiveness of local industries in international markets.”

CEO Engro Energy Limited Ahsan Zafar Syed said, “In the first phase of the project Engro plans to provide up to 400MW of electricity by early 2024 with the potential to increase this generation to 1GW by end of 2029”.

“The 1.2 billion units of renewable based electricity, generated in this strategic-facility during the first phase will enable import-substitution worth Rs13 billion per annum.”

He said it would also make major contributions towards environmental sustainability, by reducing the CO2 emissions by around 400+ Kilo Tons per annum, which is equivalent to planting 20 million trees.