An old tale

To level allegations against previous governments is a habit as old as Pakistan. International price hikes drove the present government to increase petrol prices, an increase in electricity and gas rates was caused by the previous government. Inflation in Pakistan has always been attributed to an increase in the price of petrol in the international market. Unfortunately, while the incumbent government doesn't take the problems of ordinary people into consideration, the opposition uses these complaints as an opportunity to sabotage the party in power. The government itself is busy trying to hide its weak performance. No one has forgotten the speeches the incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan made during his years in the opposition. He severely criticised the previous government and accused them of corruption. Now the question arises: if the past government benefited from the previous inflation and hike prices of petrol, who is beneficiary of the existing hike prices?

Ordinary people are not concerned with any political tug of war. They simply want to see some solutions to the problems they are facing. The government must take expeditious measures to get rid of poverty, inflation, unemployment and hike prices of petroleum, electricity, gas etc.

Fawad Hussain Samo

Hyderabad