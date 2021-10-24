PU signs MoU for joint research

LAHORE : Remote Sensing, GIS and Climatic Research Lab (RSGCRL), National Centre of GIS and Space Applications, University of the Punjab and the university's School of Economics (SoE) have signed an MoU.

The focal persons of the MoU are Dr Salman Tariq from RSGCRL and Dr Bilal Mehmood from SoE. The two institutes will collaborate in developing joint research proposals and data sharing, organising conferences, seminars and workshops, providing mentorship and learning opportunities to the students and young professionals and their involvement through internships and research theses in the fields of Socioeconomics of Climate Change, Remote Sensing & Geospatial Applications for Economic and Sustainable Development of Pakistan, Modelling of Economic and Climate Variables, Economic Growth and Air Quality and other fields of mutual interest. The signature target of the MoU is to develop linkages that will serve as a continuous and consistent support in the execution of all other activities. Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry, Head SoE and Dr Zia ul Haq, Director/Principal Investigator RSGCRL singed the MoU.